World / Europe

Trump’s ‘rumours, tweets and comments’ are worrying, warns Christine Lagarde

The IMF chief says that the tension between the US and China is ‘clearly’ a threat for the global economy

07 May 2019 - 11:36 William Horobin
IMF MD Christine Lagarde. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MICHAEL KOVAC
IMF MD Christine Lagarde. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MICHAEL KOVAC

Paris — International Monetary Fund (IMF) MD Christine Lagarde issued a new warning about global trade tension and the threat it poses to the world economy.

The comments came two days after tweets by US President Donald Trump warning of new tariffs on China, marking an escalation of hostilities amid talks aimed at brokering a solution between the two nations. The US also accused China of backpedaling on commitments made during the negotiations.

“We thought this threat was waning and relations were improving and we were moving toward an agreement,” Lagarde said in Paris. “We hope that is still the case but today rumours, tweets and comments are not very favourable.”

China’s top trade negotiator Liu He still plans to visit the US this week for trade talks. Trump has said he plans to raise tariffs on $200bn of Chinese goods to 25% from 10%, and may also impose duties “shortly” on $325bn of Chinese goods that aren’t currently covered.

“It is imperative for trade tensions to be resolved in a satisfactory way for everyone,” Lagarde said. “Today, clearly the tensions between the US and China are a threat for the global economy.”

Bloomberg

Tension rises as Donald Trump vows to hike tariffs on Chinese goods

Stock markets sink and oil prices tumble as negotiations are thrown into doubt
World
1 day ago

China trade team still plans on US talks as Trump vows to raise tariffs

Stock markets sink and oil prices tumble after US president’s remarks
World
18 hours ago

Warren Buffett warns US-Sino trade war would be bad news for the whole world

Business mogul spoke after Trump announced stiffer tariffs on Chinese imports
World
19 hours ago

Most read

1.
Myanmar lets journalists go free after 500 days ...
World / Asia
2.
House Democrats prepare contempt vote against ...
World / Americas
3.
Turkey’s election board orders rerun of Istanbul ...
World / Europe
4.
Ivory Coast rains boost cocoa crop after dry spell
World / Africa

Related Articles

US must cultivate Central America or lose out to China

World / Americas

US-China trade dilemma: how to hold Beijing’s feet to the fire

World / Americas

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips in risk-off trade as Naspers leads losses

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.