France’s Le Pen courts far right in Hungary and Poland

Brussels — France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen reached out to her counterparts in Hungary and Poland, both already in government, during a European elections campaign meeting in Brussels.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party would be welcome in the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF), a small right-wing European Parliament political grouping to which her National Rally belongs, she said.

Le Pen referred to the rift that has opened up between Orban and the much more influential conservative European People’s Party (EPP) grouping in the European Parliament.

“It’s for Mr Orban to see if he finds more political coherence with the members of the EPP who have voted against him,” she said.

In March, the EPP suspended Fidesz indefinitely from the bloc after a billboard campaign in Hungary that suggested European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker and liberal US billionaire George Soros were plotting to flood Europe with migrants.

Though the bloc had discussed the possibility of expelling Fidesz, it settled on suspension because of fears among some members that Orban might join forces with Italy’s Matteo Salvini’s far-right Northern League.

Last Tuesday Salvini, Italy’s deputy prime minister, met Orban in Budapest for talks. They agreed to cooperate more closely on antimigration measures after the European elections. Both are hostile to the EU’s current line on migration.

Salvini has called on nationalist parties scattered across the European parliament to join forces and form a new alliance after the election.

In interview with French weekly Le Point, Orban said he had no links to Le Pen and in any case would not make any alliance with her.