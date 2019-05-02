World / Europe

Inquiry into Huawei leak needed to ensure UK security council’s integrity

Theresa May fired defence minister Gavin Williamson on Wednesday over a leak from an NSC meeting, but Williamson denies he was the source

02 May 2019 - 14:02 William James and Elizabeth Piper
The Huawei logo is pictured outside their research facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. File photo: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE
London — The British government's inquiry into the disclosure of secret information relating to Chinese telecoms company Huawei was needed to ensure the integrity of national security discussions, cabinet office minister David Lidington said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Theresa May fired her defence minister, Gavin Williamson, on Wednesday over a leak from a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), which discusses intelligence co-ordination and defence strategy.

"The leak investigation into the disclosure of information about 5G was constituted in order to ensure that the integrity of the NSC in general is upheld and, vitally, participants in NSC meeting can continue to hold full confidence in its operation and the confidentiality of its proceedings," Lidington told parliament.

Williamson has denied leaking the information.

The leak, first reported in the Telegraph newspaper in April, said Britain would allow Huawei a role in building parts of its 5G network, setting London at odds with Washington over the next generation of communications technology.

Sources subsequently told Reuters that the role would be limited.

Opposition parties called Lidington to parliament to discuss the leak inquiry, and several MPs used the debate to demand a criminal investigation into whether secrecy laws had been broken.

Lidington said it was for police, not ministers, to decide whether a criminal offence had been committed. He said May had not accused Williamson of breaking any laws.

Reuters

