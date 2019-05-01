Austrian conservatives divided by migration rhetoric

Vienna — The head of Austria’s far-right Freedom Party stuck to his guns on Wednesday over a racially charged claim that Austrians risk becoming a minority in their own country, straining relations in the ruling coalition ahead of May’s European elections.

Last week, Freedom Party leader and Austrian vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache said his party was fighting against “population exchange”.

“These terms that you mention, the Freedom Party of Austria has always used them, for decades,” Strache told a news conference when asked about his comment.

“Many citizens rightly say these are political decisions — the extent to which one wants to continue to allow immigration on a massive scale, the extent to which demographic development then leads to a situation where an ancestral population becomes a minority, and many do not want that,” Strache said.

About 16% of Austria’s population has foreign citizenship, national statistics office data for 2018 shows, up from 10% a decade earlier. Austria took in roughly 1% of its population in asylum seekers in 2015 during Europe’s migration crisis.

Arrivals have since slowed to a trickle, but the Freedom Party and its bigger coalition partner, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservative Austrian People’s Party, have pledged to prevent any repeat of that influx.

Strache’s remarks echo language used by Austria’s Identitarian Movement, which says mass immigration is causing a “great exchange” or “great replacement” and needs to be reversed.

While the small Identitarian Movement, which is not a political party, has existed for years, it was thrust into the spotlight in March when the man charged with killing 50 Muslims at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand was found to have made a €1,500 donation to the group.