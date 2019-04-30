World / Europe

UK wants cross-party Brexit talks to end as soon as possible

30 April 2019 - 16:55 Agency Staff
An anti-Brexit protester demonstrates outside Labour Party's headquarters in London, Britain April 30 2019. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
An anti-Brexit protester demonstrates outside Labour Party's headquarters in London, Britain April 30 2019. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London — Cross-party talks to resolve the Brexit crisis are reaching the end, UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s government indicated on Tuesday, with reports suggesting she wants a conclusion by the middle of next week.

Ministers held their latest talks on Monday with senior members of the main opposition Labour party.

They are seeking a way through the political deadlock over how to leave the EU, which has forced Britain to twice delay its intended exit.

“There were serious and constructive discussions last night, and we will now look to hold further talks in the coming days,” May’s spokesperson said. “Further talks will now be scheduled so as to bring the process toward a conclusion.” 

No announcements are expected this week due to local elections being held on Thursday, but the spokesperson said progress must be made “as soon as possible”.

Reports suggest the government is aiming to decide by the middle of next week if the talks will ever succeed, or if they should be abandoned. May has said that if no deal is possible with Labour, she would ask MPs to vote on a series of possible options.

The House of Commons has rejected, three times, the divorce deal she struck with the EU in November, intended to ease Britain’s split from its largest trading partner after four decades of membership. But MPs have also been unable to agree on any alternative.

“There’s a full understanding throughout cabinet and the government of the need to make progress,” May’s spokesperson said, after a meeting of the cabinet.

The prime minister agreed with the EU earlier this month to delay Brexit until October 31 to find a way through the political impasse. It was originally scheduled for March 29.

However, May is still hopeful of getting her deal passed in the coming weeks to allow Britain to avoid holding European parliament elections on May 23. If that is not possible, she hopes to avoid any law makers elected in that poll having to take their seats.

AFP

New IRA says Brexit an opportunity to further campaign against British rule

Killers of Lyra McKee in Londonderry last week want to show conflict continues
World
1 day ago

UK travellers look outside the EU for their summer holiday

lmost half of all the package holidays booked through tour operator Thomas Cook are to locations outside the eurozone, compared with 38% in 2018
World
1 day ago

A Brexit deal may require ‘compromise from all sides’

Theresa May wants her deal approved before the European parliament opens in July, but no one is prepared to give a ‘rigid dateline’
World
5 days ago

Most read

1.
SA angry at UN over ‘unbalanced’ Western Sahara ...
World
2.
UK wants cross-party Brexit talks to end as soon ...
World / Europe
3.
Ghana second country to launch malaria vaccine ...
World / Africa
4.
France’s ‘yellow vest’ pledges reach €17bn
World / Europe

Related Articles

Brexit fiasco is a cautionary tale about trying to unravel complex systems

Opinion

Brexit is a mess - with opportunities

Opinion

Spain’s Socialists weigh coalition options after winning polls

World / Europe

EU watchdogs give banks no leeway on Brexit-driven hub demands

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.