Feasting and fireworks as Greece celebrates Orthodox Easter

Athens — Greeks feasted on Sunday after fireworks and colourful lanterns welcomed Orthodox Easter and the government hailed an economic resurrection.

Easter is the biggest religious festival in Greece, where about 90% of the population is Orthodox.

“We can finally be optimistic after all those difficult years. The Calvary of bailout programmes is behind us,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in his Easter message.

Calvary is the hill outside Jerusalem on which Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified.

In August Greece exited its third and final international bailout, a milestone as it tackles a crushing nine-year debt crisis.

The economy is back on track and Athens is now set to borrow on financial markets without the strict conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and eurozone creditors.

Families gathered across the country on Sunday for traditional dinners of roast lamb as they brought the penitential 40-day season of Lent to an end.

City centres were deserted as residents flocked to home villages and islands, with many expected to enjoy an extended Easter owing to this year’s proximity to the May 1 Labour Day holiday.

Planes, ships and trains were filled from Friday as the exodus reached a peak. The Greek federation of travel agents said bookings were 15% higher than in 2018, owing also to an increase in consumer confidence.