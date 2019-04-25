World / Europe

Climate protests fail to move UK government

25 April 2019 - 19:11 Agency Saff
Climate change activists from the Extinction Rebellion group block the street at Bank in the heart of the City of London financial district in protest that the government is not doing enough to avoid catastrophic climate change on April 25 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ MIKE KEMP
Climate change activists from the Extinction Rebellion group block the street at Bank in the heart of the City of London financial district in protest that the government is not doing enough to avoid catastrophic climate change on April 25 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ MIKE KEMP

London — Environmentalists glued themselves to the London Stock Exchange entrance and staged impromptu concerts in the middle of traffic on the final day of a campaign that brought parts of the UK capital to a standstill.

Activists from Extinction Rebellion, a fast-growing movement founded in 2018 by British academics, have used 11 days of festive but highly disruptive rallies to focus global attention on climate change.

Their ultimate goal is to slash greenhouse gas emissions to a net level of zero by 2025 and bring biodiversity loss to a halt.

But their immediate aim was to get UK politicians to look past hot-button issues such as Brexit and think of ways to save the planet from irreparable damage that younger generations think will hurt them the most.

Extinction Rebellion members said their campaign received a great deal of public attention but failed to get the government to budge.

“The traffic disruptions have really, really brought the whole climate and environment out from being a niche issue,” guitarist Nick Onley said while leading a group of 20 through a Beatles song performance in the middle of a busy London intersection.

“But it hasn’t been a complete success. We haven’t got to that point where the government says yes, please talk to us,” Onley said as drivers stuck in the heart of London’s bustling financial district furiously honked their horns.

The protest outside the London Stock Exchange building that stands in the shadow of St Paul’s Cathedral saw several glue themselves to the pavement in front of one of the glass entrance turnstiles.

One person wearing a gas mask also chained himself to one of the building’s stone columns.

“Many of the most environmentally destructive companies in the world have their stock market listings at the London Stock Exchange (LSE),” the group said in a statement.

“This institution literally trades in the devastation of our planet.”

AFP reporters counted seven campaigners at the building’s entrance. Police eventually separated them and trading opened as usual.

Activists had earlier targeted high-profile and tourist-heavy  locations such as the Oxford and Piccadilly Circus intersections. They also camped out on a statue-filled square facing the grand parliament building and potted plants and flowers on a central bridge.

Their tactics of sitting down in the middle of busy roads and peacefully refusing to move have proved remarkably effective at generating media headlines.

But some activists admitted that Londoners often seemed befuddled about why the group thinks such tactics will help stop climate change.

“Some people don’t like our methods but do like our message,” retiree Trudy Warner said. “What we say is: we’re not here to be liked. We’re here to get attention.”

The entire campaign saw police make 1,130 arrests and press charges against 69 people.

Retired engineer Godfrey Whitehouse said he spent three nights in a police-station holding cell. “I am just an ordinary member of the public who is absolutely terrified of the climate,” Whitehouse said. “And we would like to apologise to the public for the disruptions.”

AFP

EDITORIAL: Standard Bank climate activists shop for transparency

Bank urged to prepare a report on its exposure to climate change risks in its lending, financing and investment activities
Opinion
23 hours ago

TOM EATON: Making (and eating) bacon while the world withers and sinks

Feel it, it is here: political parties don’t seem to care that climate change is all around us
News
1 day ago

Camel farmers set to milk it as desert’s white gold becomes hip

Touted by fanatics for its alleged medical benefits and by foodies for its flavour, could this be the next craze in alternative dairy?
Life
1 day ago

Research buzzes along but science is still scratching the surface of beating malaria

Human activities are driving mosquito evolution
News
2 days ago

Your business can do well by doing good

The role of business in an ‘impact economy’ is on the rise
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
China in bid to allay fears of debt risk in its ...
World / Asia
2.
No prisoner swap with Iran, says UK
World
3.
Cyclone Kenneth batters Comoros and heads to ...
World / Africa
4.
Indian state vows to end homelessness with free ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Climate-change protests paralyse parts of London

World / Europe

Climate change protesters arrested in London

World / Europe

Pupils bunk school to protest against climate change

World

UN climate negotiators sweat over detail and divides at COP24

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.