Volodymyr Zelenskiy faces battles with Ukraine’s hostile parliament

“Let him have responsibility like other political players, he cannot stand above the law,” Oksana Syroyid, a Samopomich MP and deputy speaker in parliament said .

Zelenskiy’s powers will include appointing the head of the state security service, head of the military, general prosecutor, central bank governor and foreign and defence ministers.

But parliament must confirm each appointment and although Zelenskiy beat the incumbent decisively in the presidential vote and his party could win the largest number of seats in parliamentary elections in October, it is unlikely to win an outright majority, opinion polls show.

This means he would need to ally with at least one other party if he is to get his election pledges enacted and his appointments approved. He has not indicated which parties he would be prepared to work with.

Adding to the hostility is his election promise for a bill to strip MPs, and himself, of immunity from prosecution.

Volodymyr Ariev, an MP from Poroshenko’s faction, said it was unlikely that parliament would back that move because MPs fret about being prosecuted in political vendettas.

Pro-reform legislation

Zelenskiy also needs MPs to pass legislation that matters to the IMF, Ukraine’s most important foreign backer, such as a bill to criminalise illegal enrichment by officials.

Stuart Culverhouse, head of sovereign and fixed income research at Tellimer, said MPs might not back that bill until after October. This could lead to delays in IMF tranche disbursements under the $3.9bn assistance programme. The next one is due in May.

“This could be enough to burst the pre-election Zelenskiy market bubble,” he said.

Yields have fallen as investors became more comfortable with Zelenskiy and also because another presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko — who was hostile to some major reforms — was knocked out of the running.

Syroyid said her party wants to strip the president of some powers, including the right to appoint the chair of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) who sets energy tariffs with the government.

“What do the tariffs have to do with the president? Today he [the president] has influence, he appoints the chair of the NEURC.”

Tymoshenko, another opposition leader who ran in the election against Zelenskiy, has previously also called for the president’s powers to be curbed.

“It may be necessary to … more clearly define what the president can and cannot do,” Oleksiy Riabchyn, an MP in Tymoshenko’s party said .

The government is led by Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed by Poroshenko. He is expected to stay in power until the October election. If Zelenskiy wins enough seats in parliament, he is expected to form a new government.

This means that until those elections, he may struggle to make any significant changes.

“Until the October parliamentary election Zelenskiy’s team will need to secure the support of various factions in the current legislature in order to pass policies,” said Agnese Ortolani, an analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

“This might prove difficult, as part of the political elite is likely to attempt to paralyse Zelenskiy’s presidency.”

Zelenskiy could try and bring forward the parliamentary election now while his popularity may be at a peak. But he would only be able to do that with parliament’s blessing.

“If parliament does not support the president’s initiatives it will be very hard to explain to Ukraine’s voters why not,” Dmytro Razumkov, an adviser to Zelenskiy’s campaign, said.

“It's up to lawmakers. I hope their political survival instincts will dominate.”

Reuters