Deputy mayor of Hitler’s hometown forced out over racist poem

Vienna — The far-right deputy mayor of Adolf Hitler’s hometown, whose poem comparing migrants to rats sparked uproar, will step down, his Freedom Party (FPOe) said on Tuesday.

The poem by Christian Schilcher, deputy mayor of Braunau am Inn in Upper Austria, used the image of foreign rats integrating with Austrian ones to illustrate the dangers of “mixing” cultures and languages.

FPOe leader and vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache said that Schilcher would quit his job and leave the FPOe “in order to avert any damage to the party”.

The row overshadowed the FPOe’s campaign launch ahead of European parliament elections in May.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who has led a coalition between the FPOe and his own centre-right People’s Party (OeVP) since late 2017, praised Strache’s “clear actions”.