World / Europe

Deputy mayor of Hitler’s hometown forced out over racist poem

Christian Schilcher, of the town of Braunau am Inn in Upper Austria, wrote a denigrating poem against migrants where he compared them to rats

23 April 2019 - 17:19 Agency Staff
Deputy mayor and far-right Freedom Party member Christian Schilcher. Picture: FRANZ NEUMAYR/APA/AFP
Deputy mayor and far-right Freedom Party member Christian Schilcher. Picture: FRANZ NEUMAYR/APA/AFP

Vienna — The far-right deputy mayor of Adolf Hitler’s hometown, whose poem comparing migrants to rats sparked uproar, will step down, his Freedom Party (FPOe) said on Tuesday.

The poem by Christian Schilcher, deputy mayor of Braunau am Inn in Upper Austria, used the image of foreign rats integrating with Austrian ones to illustrate the dangers of “mixing” cultures and languages.

FPOe leader and vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache said that Schilcher would quit his job and leave the FPOe “in order to avert any damage to the party”.

The row overshadowed the FPOe’s campaign launch ahead of European parliament elections in May.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who has led a coalition between the FPOe and his own centre-right People’s Party (OeVP) since late 2017, praised Strache’s “clear actions”.

“The resignation of the deputy mayor of Braunau was the only logical outcome of this abominable and racist poem,” Kurz said.

Both Kurz’s and Strache’s parties have run on anti-immigration platforms, but with May’s elections looming, Kurz has come under pressure to condemn outbursts from FPOe members.

The opposition Social Democrats (SPOe) said the coalition should be dissolved to protect “the country’s image”.

“There has to be a democratic consensus that human beings cannot be denigrated, insulted or humiliated,” SPOe leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner said on Tuesday.

Strache himself was criticised last week for a Facebook post linking to a site which has published Holocaust denial and various antisemitic conspiracy theories. The post was subsequently deleted.

Last week, Kurz’s predecessor as OeVP leader, Reinhold Mitterlehner, sharply criticised Kurz for the government’s current direction, accusing it of scapegoating migrants and refugees.

In March the FPOe came under scrutiny for its ties to the nationalist Identitarian group, which received a donation from suspected New Zealand mosque attacker Brenton Tarrant.

After that episode, Kurz demanded that the party break all ties with the Identitarians.

AFP

Global aid spending drops as refugee flows decrease — OECD

Donor countries not living up to their 2015 pledge to ramp up development finance, says OECD secretary-general Angel Gurría
World
1 week ago

US homeland minister quits and Donald Trump turns to Twitter

Kirstjen Nielsen oversaw Trump’s contested immigration policies during her tumultuous 16-month tenure
World
2 weeks ago

Goodbye EU, and goodbye the UK

Brexit is as much about identity politics and nostalgia as it is a populist revolt against elites and outsiders
Opinion
2 weeks ago

EU considers compromise on migrant mission in Mediterranean

New policy shift could boost air patrols to search for people crossing to Europe but withdraw ships that could save them
World
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
‘Not a whisper’ from US as Saudi executes 37, ...
World / Middle East
2.
US says external groups likely behind Sri Lanka ...
World / Asia
3.
Nasa detects ‘marsquake’ in an interplanetary ...
World / Science
4.
EU watchdogs give banks no leeway on ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Germany’s political veteran Wolfgang Schäuble: ‘Nothing we ...

Opinion / Columnists

Hungary PM apologises for 'useful idiots' remark

World / Europe

Franco-Italian ‘melee’ adds spice to EU election build-up

World / Europe

UN rebukes Europe for turning away rescued migrants

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.