World / Europe

Pope issues new sex abuse legislation for Vatican City

29 March 2019 - 16:58 Agency Staff
Pope Francis. Picture: AFP/ANDREAS SOLARO
Pope Francis. Picture: AFP/ANDREAS SOLARO

Vatican City — Pope Francis issued stringent child-abuse legislation for Vatican City employees on Friday, as part of the Church’s bid to address a wave of sex-abuse allegations against priests.

The legislation requires officials and employees in the Vatican City State as well the Roman Curia, the central administration of the Catholic Church, to immediately report any abuse against minors and vulnerable people or face fines or a prison sentence.

Anyone convicted of abuse must be “removed from office” under the new rules, which set a statute of limitations for such crimes at 20 years from the date victims turn 18.

Francis said in a letter released with his motu proprio decree [an edict issued by the Pope personally to the Roman Catholic Church or to a part of it] that it was the duty of everyone “to generously welcome children and vulnerable persons, and to create a safe environment for them”.

Previous church guidelines on handling sexual abuse cases did not cover officials and employees in Vatican City or the Curia.

The new legislation also mandates increased training for the affected staff on how to prevent abuse.

A new service will also be set up to provide victims and their families with medical, psychological and social support.

The Church is moving to tackle a series of recent scandals in Europe, North America, Latin America and Australia involving widespread claims of abuse — and cover-ups — by clergymen and lay members.

AFP

Pope Francis visits Italy’s ‘flying house’ to sign papal document

Francis delivers a Mass and puts his signature to a paper he has written on the role of young people in the Church
World
4 days ago

Polish church says about 382 minors abused by clergy

In 2018, bishops in the devout Catholic country asked victims for forgiveness and began collecting data to assess the scale of sexual abuse
World
2 weeks ago

French cardinal convicted of covering up sex abuse claims

Archbishop of Lyon Philippe Barbarin to appeal the six-month suspended prison sentence while abuse victim applauds the verdict
World
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
EU calls crisis summit as another Brexit deal is ...
World / Europe
2.
New Ebola cases reported in DRC
World / Africa
3.
Pope issues new sex abuse legislation for Vatican ...
World / Europe
4.
Third time is not a charm as UK MPs reject Brexit ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

LETTER: Rape of nun rocks India

Opinion / Letters

Has Ireland lost faith in its Catholic church?

Opinion / World

Former Vatican treasurer George Pell faces jail sentence for abusing two boys

World / World

Court to judge prelate accused of concealing sex abuse

World / Europe

Pope likens child sex abuse to human sacrifice, vows all-out battle to tackle it

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.