Germany resists UK pressure to ease Saudi arms freeze

Berlin — Germany is sticking to its weapons exports freeze to Saudi Arabia, the German government says, resisting pressure to soften its stance after criticism from Britain and defence firms, including Airbus, who argue it is hurting commerce.

Germany said in November it would reject future arms export licences to Riyadh over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It has not formally banned previously approved deals but has urged industry to refrain from such shipments for now.

British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt has urged Germany to soften its line, saying it is “imperative” that it exempt big defence projects from its arms sales halt to Saudi Arabia or face damage to its commercial credibility.

A German economy ministry spokesperson said no change is imminent. “The view of the government is clear and there is no new situation. There is at the moment no basis for further approvals,” she said.

Hunt wrote to his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, earlier this month, and reiterated his concerns during a visit to Berlin on Wednesday.