EU internet copyright reform survives key hurdle

Italy, Poland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Finland voted against and released a joint statement critical of the deal.

The reform’s goal was “to stimulate innovation, creativity, investment and production of new content”, the countries said.

However, the final text “fails to deliver” and “is a step back” for the EU, they said.

Powerful Germany backed the deal, but voiced concern that the reform faced a harsh test in the European Parliament with opposition growing, a European source said.

The biggest stumbling block has been a provision that calls for YouTube and other platforms to remove illegal content using automatic filters, or face massive liability.

Another bone of contention is a provision to create “neighbouring rights” — that opponents call a link tax — for media publishers.

News organisations, including AFP, have pushed for the move, arguing that giants such as Facebook and Google make billions in revenue from advertising tied to news stories, while publishers suffer.

This sparked a fight between traditional media seeking payment for online content on the one hand, and Silicon Valley as well as internet freedom activists on the other.

The final vote at the European Parliament is expected in March or April with the outcome considered highly uncertain.

AFP