Germany plans tougher law to protect insects, reduce pesticides

Environment minister Svenja Schulze's action plan for protecting insects would provide €100m for the cause

17 February 2019 - 20:16 afp.com
Svenja Schulze. Picture: FACEBOOK

Frankfurt — Germany plans an insect protection law to slash the use of pesticides and pump tens of millions of euros into research, a minister said on Sunday, as global concern grows over the impact of human beings on the crucial invertebrates.

“We human beings need insects, they deserve to be protected with their own law,” environment minister Svenja Schulze told weekly Bild am Sonntag.

Her “action plan for protecting insects”, seen by news agency DPA, would provide annual funding of €100m for the cause, including €25m for research.

Germany would also stop covering new land with concrete for roads or home construction until 2050, and limit light emissions at night to avoid disorienting the six-legged creatures.

The federal government would set rules for “environmentally and naturally bearable application of pesticides and significant reduction of their input and that of other harmful substances into insect habitats”, according to the document.

Schulze’s scheme would include a ban by 2023 for hotly debated herbicide glyphosate, overtaking neighbour France, which has yet to set a firm date.

But the Social Democratic Party (SPD) minister could face difficulty pushing her law past members of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

The senior coalition partner in Berlin holds the critical agriculture ministry and is traditionally closer to farmers.

“We wouldn’t only be protecting stag beetles and bumblebees, but above all ourselves by preserving insects,” Schulze said.

Campaigners worldwide have highlighted the risks of declining insect numbers, noting the arthropods are vital for pollenating plants — including food crops — and as food sources for larger animals like birds.

Last week, a record 1.75-million people in prosperous south German state Bavaria signed a petition for a referendum to “save the bees”, calling for more organic farming and green spaces and increased protection from agricultural chemicals.

The referendum campaign was opposed by the powerful regional farmers’ association, which warned of potential financial costs to the industry and urged the population to “stop bashing farmers”.
AFP

Study warns of ‘catastrophic collapse’ of global insect species

Experts estimate that flying insects across Europe have declined 80% on average, causing bird populations to drop by more than 400 million in three ...
6 days ago

Mosquito ‘birth control’ could be ready in five years

US scientists have isolated a female mosquito protein that renders her eggs non-viable when blocked
1 month ago

Deforestation and the sounds of the trees

Bio-acoustics may be the answer to saving our forests, with the world losing tree cover the size of Italy in 2017
1 month ago

Scientists create bee vaccine to fight off insect apocalypse’

Bee populations, pollinators of a large percentage of the world’s food, are collapsing so drastically it could cause a global food crisis
2 months ago

How male mosquitoes that shoot blanks hold the key to curbing malaria

The sterile insect technique has been piloted against mosquito vectors of the Zika and yellow fever, but not for malaria control efforts
3 months ago

