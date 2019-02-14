World / Europe

UK’s Theresa May suffers another Brexit defeat in Commons

Commons rejects a motion intended to express MPs’ support for May as she seeks to renegotiate the UK's Brexit deal

14 February 2019 - 20:46
British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London. Picture: REUTERS/STEFAN WERMUTH
London — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday suffered another defeat in parliament over her Brexit strategy, just 43 days before Britain leaves the EU.

The House of Commons rejected a government motion intended to express MPs’ support for May as she seeks to renegotiate her Brexit deal with the European Union.

Hardline eurosceptics in her Conservative party abstained from voting on the government’s non-binding motion, which they believed raised the chances of avoiding a no-deal Brexit.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said the defeat “shows there is no majority for the PM’s course of action in dealing with Brexit”. “She cannot keep on just running down the clock and hoping that something will turn up that will save her day and save her face,” he said of May, who was not in parliament for the defeat.

Leading Brexiteer Liam Fox earlier warned colleagues that defeat would raise doubts about whether a renegotiated deal could get through parliament, making the EU less likely to make an offer.

“Our European partners will be watching our debate and listening today to see if they get the impression that if they were to make those concessions parliament would definitely deliver,” trade minister Fox told BBC Radio 4. “There’s a danger that we send the wrong signals.”

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer accused May of deliberately wasting time to ramp up pressure to pass her deal, and warned that MPs would not let her leave without a deal.

“As for the Prime Minister, taking us out of the EU on the 29th of March of this year without a deal — we’ll see about that.

“I think the majority in this House will do everything they can to prevent that,” he added.

May’s initial deal was roundly rejected by British MPs last month, but later parliamentary votes suggested a slim majority for her deal if she could get rid of the backstop clause.

The provision is intended to keep the border with Ireland free-flowing but some fear it could leave Britain trapped in EU trade rules indefinitely with no withdrawal mechanism.

British officials have since held a series of meeting with EU counterparts, who have ruled out reopening negotiations.

“The talks are at a crucial stage. We now all need to hold our nerve to get the changes this house requires and deliver Brexit on time,” May told MPs on Tuesday.

“Having secured an agreement with the EU for further talks, we now need some time to complete that process,” she said.

The announcement was seen by political commentators as an attempt to stave off the threat of parliamentary rebellion, with MPs now having to wait until February 27 for another series of votes on what to do if no agreement is reached.

Business leaders and economists have warned of shockwaves around the continent if no transition deal is in place when Britain leaves the EU.

AFP

SA-UK post-Brexit deal just about finalised

The agreement will be slightly better that that with the EU as the UK has agreed on concessions on some agricultural products, such as wine
National
1 day ago

Ireland under pressure to find border solution

Dublin has to choose between difficult options in case of a no-deal Brexit
World
5 hours ago

Theresa May to ask MPs for more time for Brexit talks

May is set to update parliament on Tuesday on her latest meetings in Brussels and Dublin aimed at securing a Brexit agreement with the EU
World
2 days ago

Bank of England’s Mark Carney warns Britain of no-deal ‘economic shock’

In his final speech before Brexit the Bank of England governor warns a no-deal scenario will 'certainly' deliver a hit in the short term
World
2 days ago

Britain sets out global role for its armed forces post-Brexit

UK defence minister seeks to strengthen global presence and says Russia is a growing threat 
World
3 days ago

Theresa May rejects Brexit customs union compromise

The prime minister says it’s better for Britain to be able to strike its own deals rather than having a say in future EU trade deals
World
3 days ago

