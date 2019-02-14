UK’s Theresa May suffers another Brexit defeat in Commons

London — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday suffered another defeat in parliament over her Brexit strategy, just 43 days before Britain leaves the EU.

The House of Commons rejected a government motion intended to express MPs’ support for May as she seeks to renegotiate her Brexit deal with the European Union.

Hardline eurosceptics in her Conservative party abstained from voting on the government’s non-binding motion, which they believed raised the chances of avoiding a no-deal Brexit.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said the defeat “shows there is no majority for the PM’s course of action in dealing with Brexit”. “She cannot keep on just running down the clock and hoping that something will turn up that will save her day and save her face,” he said of May, who was not in parliament for the defeat.