Ukraine opens treason case against Vladimir Putin ally

Kiev — Kiev prosecutors on Tuesday said they had launched a treason investigation into a politician close to Russian leader Vladimir Putin over calls to grant autonomy to regions in eastern Ukraine.

Viktor Medvedchuk, 64, is accused of “seeking to undermine the territorial integrity” of Ukraine and “high treason”, a spokesperson for the prosecution service Larisa Sargan told AFP.

The probe relates to a speech at an opposition conference in January , in which he said pro-Russian separatist territories should have their own government and parliament.

Medvedchuk said such an autonomous region would allow an end to hostilities between and the government and pro-Moscow rebels which has left some 13,000 dead over the past five years.

The investigation would be carried out by the SBU, or security services, Sargan said.