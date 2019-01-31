French police rubbish claim that death of Chinese executive was deliberate

Paris — French police reaffirmed that the death of HNA Group co-chairman Wang Jian during a business trip in France in 2018 was accidental, dismissing a newspaper report that he more likely committed suicide.

A police investigation concluded Wang, who had come under pressure from Beijing over HNA's huge debts, fell off a wall in the village of Bonnieux, near Avignon, on July 3 while taking a photograph.

In a front-page splash on Thursday, France's daily Liberation said eye-witness accounts contradicted the police investigation's findings. One witness, a local street-cleaner, said Wang jumped rather than fell.

“Only Liberation and its journalists believe this thesis of suicide,” a spokeswoman for the national gendarmerie said. “We stand by our investigation's conclusions that this was an accidental death.”