EU moots contingency plans to protect those vulnerable to no-deal Brexit

Brussels — Students could finish exchange programmes, existing EU projects could still get funding and EU workers in Britain could continue to accrue pension benefits at home under emergency measures proposed by the EU executive on Wednesday to limit disruption if Britain crashes out of the bloc with no deal.

With Britain’s parliament calling for changes to a divorce agreement that the EU says cannot be re-negotiated, the European Commission now sees the risk of a damaging no-deal Brexit as growing by the hour and has stepped up contingency plans.

In a statement, it said it was proposing that students already participating in the Erasmus University exchange programme could continue to study and receive funding. The commission said there would be 14,000 EU students in Britain and 7,000 Britons studying elsewhere in the bloc on Brexit day.

’Young people from the EU and the UK who are participating in the Erasmus+ programme on 30 March 2019 can complete their stay without interruption,” the commission said.