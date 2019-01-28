World / Europe

‘Red scarves’ march to show their disapproval of France’s ‘yellow vests’

Sunday’s counter-demonstration attracted 10,000 protesters, but an injury to an anti-government activist ensured the ‘yellow vests’ dominated TV coverage

28 January 2019 - 11:41 Agency Staff
The “red scarves” take part in a demonstration against the “yellow vest” movement in Paris, France, on January 27 2019. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
The “red scarves” take part in a demonstration against the “yellow vest” movement in Paris, France, on January 27 2019. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Paris — Thousands of protesters marched through Paris on Sunday to condemn violence in the “yellow vest” movement that has rocked France for weeks with angry protests over President Emmanuel Macron’s rule.

About 10,000 people turned out for Sunday’s counter-demonstration, a day after an 11th consecutive Saturday of “yellow vest” demonstrations across France that brought sporadic clashes with police.

Participants, some wearing red scarves after the name of the counter-movement, displayed slogans like “stop the violence” and “hands off my Republic” in a peaceful afternoon procession in eastern Paris that ended in Bastille square.

Saturday’s “yellow vest” march in the capital also ended at Bastille, where small groups confronted police and a demonstrator suffered an eye wound that inflamed a debate about whether the authorities are using excessive force.

The “yellow vest” protesters, who wear the fluorescent jackets French motorists are required to have in their cars, took to the streets in November to oppose a fuel tax rise. Their movement then developed into a broader revolt against the government.

Around 69,000 people attended the latest Saturday protests, including 4,000 in Paris, a lower turnout than the previous weekend, the interior minister said.

However, the injury to well-known activist Jerome Rodrigues attracted more television coverage on Sunday than the “red scarves” march, as it heightened debate over use by police of dispersal grenades and so-called “flashball” pellet guns.

To help quell discontent, Macron this month launched a series of public debates that he has promised will lead to changes.

Reuters

France and SA: two countries gripped by protests fuelled by marginalisation

The European country has seen astounding levels of violence due to frustration over a number of issues
Opinion
12 days ago

As the world economy stumbles into 2019, eyes turn to China

‘Even if the world economy avoids a painful slowdown this year, it faces daunting fundamental challenges’
World
16 days ago

No one’s really freaking out about a slowdown in Europe

Some of Europe’s largest firms are outperforming their US counterparts and people are optimistic about the continent’s future — despite the data
World
17 days ago

French literary bad boy Houellebecq returns with ‘yellow vest’ novel

Revered for his nihilistic novels and right-wing views, Michel Houellebecq’s latest book, Sérotonine, is flying off the shelves
Life
23 days ago

Chaos on French highways as 'yellow vests' torch toll booths

Dozens of French highway ramps and, toll booths closed
World
1 month ago

