Mario Draghi blames uncertainty, trade war for eurozone’s slow growth

Brussels — Mario Draghi said persistent uncertainties and trade tensions are weighing on the eurozone, where growth has been softer than expected.

The president of the European Central Bank (ECB) blamed “softer external demand and some country and sector-specific factors”, but indicated he still has some confidence in the underlying strength of the economy.

“The persistence of uncertainties in particular relating to geopolitical factors and the threat of protectionism is weighing on economic sentiment,” he told lawmakers in Brussels. “At the same time, supportive financing conditions, favorable labour-market dynamics and rising wage growth continue to underpin the euro-area expansion and gradually rising inflation pressures.”

A series of unexpectedly weak numbers from 19-nation region forced a change in the ECB’s language last week, with Draghi stating the risks to the growth outlook have “moved to the downside”. Culprits behind the slower momentum include weaker growth in China and persistent trade tensions that have damaged the mood among executives and households.

Officials are now trying to gauge how persistent the slowdown will be and whether they need to be even more cautious about withdrawing crisis-era stimulus.

Policymakers have already halted their bond-buying programme and expect interest rates will stay at record lows at least through the summer. Some have even questioned whether they will be able to raise borrowing costs at all this year.

Draghi’s statement on Monday broadly echoed his comments after the ECB’s policy meeting. The next scheduled rate meeting will be on March 7, when policymakers will have new economic forecasts.

Indicators due later this week include fourth-quarter GDP data for France, Italy, Spain and the euro area.

Bloomberg