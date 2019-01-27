Russia marks end of Leningrad siege with military parade

Saint Petersburg — Tanks and air defence missile systems rolled through the heart of Saint Petersburg on Sunday as the city formerly known as Leningrad marked the 75th anniversary of the end of a World War 2 siege that claimed more than 800,000 lives.

The parade in Russia’s second city was the first time war-era and modern heavy weaponry, including the famed T-34 battle tank and multiple-launch rocket systems, have trundled past the Hermitage Museum to mark the end of the siege of Leningrad, sparking controversy with some survivors criticising “militarism”.

President Vladimir Putin, a native of Saint Petersburg, skipped the show of force in the snow-covered Palace Square, although his itinerary included a visit to a memorial cemetery and several other events.

More than 2,500 servicemen in modern and period uniforms, including sheepskin coats and felt boots, took part in the parade that also included a flyover of military aircraft.

Hundreds of spectators watched the performance in falling snow and temperatures of -11°C, some wrapped in blankets against the cold.

A moment of silence was observed to the ticking of a metronome used to warn residents about air-raids during the siege. Some clutched flowers and could not hold back tears.

“This is a celebration for the city and the country,” said Ivan Kolokoltsev, a 45-year-old manager. “We have to remember, we have to commemorate it so that people remember.”

Natalya Gerashchenko brought her 12-year-old son to see the military display.

“A military parade is very beautiful,” the 35-year-old said. “The lifting of the siege is very important for everyone.”

Encircled by the Nazi troops for 872 days between 1941 and 1944, the city of about 3-million people went through unspeakable horrors. With supplies to the city cut, bread rations plunged to 250g for manual workers and 125g for other civilians. More than 800,000 people starved to death or died of disease and shelling. Numerous historians say the true figures are higher.

Many in St Petersburg, including some siege survivors, have denounced the parade as misplaced sabre-rattling and militaristic propaganda.

“I am against militarism,” Yakov Gilinsky, an 84-year-old siege survivor, said ahead of the parade. “War is horrible.”

Some said that the money spent on the parade should have been given to survivors instead.