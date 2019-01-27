‘Listen to Europe, Dublin tells UK MPs ahead of Brexit votes

London — British MPs seeking to pressure Prime Minister Theresa May to renegotiate her Brexit deal should heed EU warnings that it will not succeed, Ireland’s foreign minister warned on Sunday.

Simon Coveney said attempts by Brexit supporters to remove or set a time-limit on a controversial “backstop” clause on the Irish border would never be accepted by Brussels.

“Listen to what people are saying in Europe,” he told BBC television, saying May’s Brexit deal was “a balanced package that isn’t going to change”.

“The European parliament will not ratify a withdrawal agreement that doesn’t have a backstop in it, it’s as simple as that,” he added.

He was speaking ahead of another showdown between May and the House of Commons over Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, which is scheduled for March 29.

MPs earlier in January rejected the divorce agreement she struck with the bloc in 2018 .

One Tuesday night, in a series of votes on parliamentary amendments, they will set out what they want her to do next.

Some MPs want to delay Brexit or adopt a whole new strategy, but others are demanding changes to May’s deal that they suggest could allow them to support it.