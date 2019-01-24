World / Europe

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond arrested

Salmond, who denies the charges, has been accused of sexual harassment by two women

24 January 2019 - 12:34 Elisabeth O'Leary
Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain on January 8 2019. Picture: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE
Edinburgh — Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has been arrested, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

“We can confirm a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal. Proceedings are now live under the contempt of court act,” said Police Scotland when asked about the reports.

A source confirmed to Reuters that the man was Salmond, who was accused by two women of sexually harassing them a few years ago. The allegations emerged in August, with Salmond consistently denying that he was guilty of any criminal behaviour

The police did not name the man or detail what offences he has been accused of committing. Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Office also said it could not comment on the reports.

Three calls to Salmond’s spokesperson yielded no response. Salmond’s lawyer was not available by phone and an e-mail sent to him got no immediate response.

Sky News said Salmond is  due to appear in court later on Thursday.

Salmond led the devolved Scottish government for seven years until 2014, and is credited with helping to push support for Scottish independence from the UK to record levels during the 2014 referendum campaign.

Reuters

