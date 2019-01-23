EU working on plan for fishing if hit by no-deal Brexit

Brussels — The EU’s executive proposed contingency plans on Wednesday for fishing in the event of a no-deal Brexit, suggesting EU fishermen could be compensated if barred from Britain, and British boats could fish in EU waters for the rest of 2019.

With the March 29 deadline for Britain to leave the EU approaching, the House of Commons will vote next Tuesday on alternative Brexit plans, having rejected the deal Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated with the EU.

A British exit with no deal would automatically bar British boats from fishing in EU waters and EU boats from fishing off Britain.

The European Commission proposed two possible measures to reduce the impact. One would allow compensation for European fishermen who work in British waters now if they find themselves cut off after Brexit.