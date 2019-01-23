EU warns of crime risks from governments’ sales of passports and visas

Brussels — The European Commission warned on Wednesday that programmes of some EU states to sell passports and visas to wealthy foreigners could help organised crime groups infiltrate the bloc and raise the risk of money laundering, corruption and tax evasion.

The warning is contained in the first report the EU executive has produced over the multibillion-dollar industry of so-called “investment migration”, which allows rich individuals to buy citizenship or residence in countries that put them on sale.

Though legal, these schemes are sometimes run in opaque ways and without sufficient checks on those who acquire passports and visas, the commission said, mostly raising concerns about the programmes in Malta and Cyprus.

Brussels warned of risks for the entire bloc as passports and residence permits issued by one country of the 28-nation union give unhindered access to most other member states.

This causes “possible security risks such as money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption and infiltration of organised crime”, the commission said in the report.

In the EU, Malta, Cyprus and Bulgaria are the only countries that sell their citizenship, issuing “golden passports” in return for investments ranging between about €1m and €2m.

Twenty EU states, including those three, sell residence permits, or “golden visas”, to foreigners willing to invest in their new host countries, with a range of between nearly €15,000 ($17,000) in Croatia and more than €5m in Luxembourg and Slovakia.

Bulgaria, which is not part of the EU’s border-free Schengen area, said on Tuesday it would stop its passports selling programme.

Meanwhile Henley & Partners, the firm that set up the Maltese scheme, said commission’s assessment is “fundamentally misguided” and fails to understand how the industry works,

It added that the commission ignored the “significant” economic benefits of investment migration schemes.

The commission did not provide estimates of the revenues made by EU states that run these schemes. But a report from campaign groups Global Witness and Transparency International said in October that EU states generated about €25bn in foreign direct investment in a decade from selling at least 6,000 passports and nearly 100,000 residency permits.

The commission’s report said both schemes pose risks, but underlined the shortfalls of programmes run in Malta and Cyprus, which do not sufficiently check the origins of wealth of individuals who buy their citizenship, and do not allow their easy identification.

They also circumvented EU rules that require “effective” residence in an EU state before granting citizenship, the report said.

“There should be no weak link in the EU, where people could shop around for the most lenient scheme,” the EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova said, warning about the risks of leaving “golden gates” open into Europe.

To tackle these risks, Brussels said it will set up a group of experts that will recommend by the end of the year a common set of security checks for passport-for-sale programmes.

Jourova said the EU cannot ban the schemes but can, however, require changes to the programmes. The report, which came five years after the EU parliament urged the commission to act, did not recommend any legislative change or sanctions.

“The commission’s report tells us nothing about what member states actually need to do — they’ve sounded an alarm, and yet offered no solution,” said Naomi Hirst of Global Witness.

Reuters