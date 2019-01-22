Alleged US spy received Russian state secrets without knowing, says lawyer

Zherebenkov said the defence would appeal against Tuesday's decision.

"Paul behaved with great dignity today. He spoke well. He explained in detail what happened and in principle contradicted the position of the prosecution," the lawyer said after the hearing, most of which was closed to reporters and consular officials.

Analysts speculated that Whelan was arrested to pave the way for a spy swap with a Russian agent arrested abroad. Zherebenkov would not comment on that.

Some believe he may have been detained in retaliation for the US arrest of a Russian woman called Maria Butina, a gun rights campaigner who was convicted in December of being a "foreign agent" and likely faces six months in jail.

Moscow has rejected the idea Whelan could be exchanged for any US prisoner, saying it does not treat people as "pawns" in diplomatic games.

Zherebenkov said he expected any trial to last for at least half a year and that there could be no talk of any exchange until it was completed.

Whelan "was clear-headed and sure of himself" at the hearing, the lawyer said. "He says he's a friend of Russia, he has been coming to Russia for 10 years. All these meetings, all these contacts were ordinary, related to the country's culture."

Speaking to the Russian media, the US embassy in Moscow said it was "closely following" the case, with spokeswoman Andrea Kalan calling for "a quick, fair and transparent trial".

US ambassador Jon Huntsman has visited Whelan at Moscow's Lefortovo prison. Consular officials from the US, Canada and Britain came to the court and questioned Whelan's lawyer about the conditions of his imprisonment and asked how they could help.

The lawyer said Whelan had a minor health issue and that an interpreter would help him during a doctor's visit.

Whelan's family said he was in Moscow for a friend's wedding and US security experts have raised doubts over whether he was a spy. He also holds British, Irish and Canadian passports but his family said that the UK and Canadian governments had been denied consular access.

According to the New York Times, the Marine Corps court-martialed Whelan in 2008 on charges of larceny and passing bad cheques, an offence that in most cases disqualifies candidates from foreign intelligence work.

Espionage is punishable in Russia by up to 20 years in jail.

AFP