Irish minister rejects Polish idea to break Brexit's backstop deadlock

Brussels had suggested the Irish border deal be limited to five years

21 January 2019 - 19:19 Jan Strupczewski, Padraic Halpin and Michael Holden
Picture: 123RF/Stephen Finn
Poland’s foreign minister said on Monday he had proposed limiting the Irish backstop to five years to unblock the Brexit deadlock, but Ireland dismissed the idea at once as out of line with the EU’s stance.

The Irish backstop, an insurance policy to avoid the return of a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland, is the most contentious element of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, which the British MPs rejected overwhelmingly last week.

“I’ve just discussed that idea with my [Irish] counterpart Simon Coveney and also with [British foreign minister] Jeremy Hunt today. I think it would be one of the solutions,” Poland’s Jacek Czaputowicz told reporters on entering a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“So that’s an idea to be discussed within the European Union. I don’t know if it’s feasible — if Ireland is ready to put forward such a proposal, but I have an impression that it might unblock the negotiations.”

But Coveney said the idea would not work. “He mentioned that issue in Dublin in December when he visited,” Coveney said in Brussels when asked about the Polish proposal.

“I made it very clear that putting a time limit on an insurance mechanism, which is what the backstop is, effectively means that it’s not a backstop at all. I don’t think that reflects EU thinking in relation to the withdrawal agreement.”

May was due to try to break the stalemate in the British parliament later on Monday by setting out proposals expected to focus on winning more concessions from the EU. 

“It is clear already that a significant number of colleagues have expressed concerns around the backstop, and that is one of the areas that we are going to be looking at,” May’s spokesperson told reporters. 

Reuters

