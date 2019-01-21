World / Europe

British consumers hit by ‘shrinkflation’

Pegging charges for some products while shrinking quantities hit consumers with stealth price rises

21 January 2019 - 18:46 Bloomberg
Picture: ISTOCK
London — Shrinking chocolate bars and loaves of bread are leaving UK consumers dealing with stealth price rises, according to the Office of National Statistics.

From September 2015 to June 2017, 206 products in the UK shrank in size and 79 increased, according to ONS research published on Monday.

Prices tended to remain unchanged as sizes changed, “consistent with the idea that some products are undergoing shrinkflation”, the ONS said.

The idea of shrinkflation has been gaining traction in the UK as companies facing higher costs try to avoid overt price hikes amid a squeeze on  incomes.

One of the most prominent examples was after the Brexit vote in 2016, when the drop in the pound led Mondelez International to reduce the weight of some of its Toblerone chocolate bars, even expanding the gaps between the characteristic triangular segments.

After a consumer outcry, the original shape of bars was reinstated. The ONS research said chocolate bars were  fertile ground for shrinkflation, with the category that includes the treat seeing 25 products shrinking against just five that grew.

The category with the most size changes in the period was bread and cereal, with 36 reductions and 18 increases, the ONS said.

“Every day staples such as bread and cereal are most likely to have seen reductions in size, while consumers may also find some chocolate products to be smaller now than they once were,” said Mike Hardie, head of inflation at the ONS.

Bloomberg

Hard Brexit expected to hit Danish bacon, butter exports to Britain

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says food imports from Denmark will drop by about 24% if the UK exits the EU without a deal
6 days ago

May courts sceptical legislators as UK warns of ‘no-deal’ threat to GDP

A British government report counts cost of leaving the EU with no Brexit deal
1 month ago

Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold, flagging Brexit worries

A disorderly Brexit would put the BoE in crisis-fighting mode: the pound would fall, fanning inflation, while new trade barriers would halt growth
1 month ago

UK economy slows in three months to October on Brexit uncertainty

GDP growth slides to 0.4%, which reflects a hit to the services sector from lower car sales and volatile pharmaceuticals production
1 month ago

