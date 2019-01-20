Do not hijack Brexit, minister warns Britain's parliament

Fox, a Brexit supporter, told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that May’s divorce agreement with the EU was still the best basis for a deal and warned lawmakers against trying to take more control of Britain’s departure.

“Parliament has not got the right to hijack the Brexit process because parliament said to the people of this country 'we make a contract with you, you will make the decision and we will honour it’,” Fox said.

“What we are now getting are some of those who were always absolutely opposed to the result of the referendum trying to hijack Brexit and in effect steal the result from the people.”

Britain voted with a 52% majority to leave the EU in a 2016 referendum that exposed deep divisions across the country, divisions that still split cities and towns, and the country’s parliament, almost three years on.

After seeing her deal rejected by more than 200 MPs last week, May has opened talks with other parties to try to find a way to break the deadlock.

But with Labour refusing to take part until May rules out leaving without a deal, some MPs fear those talks will change little and instead have said they will launch attempts next week to force the government to change course.

Several are trying to make sure Britain does not “accidentally” leave without a deal on March 29, a scenario some businesses say would be catastrophic for the economy.

“What happens when you have a hung parliament is that power does pass from government ... to parliament and that’s what we are seeing play out,” Nicky Morgan, a Conservative former minister, told Sky News.

Two options

She said she was backing a bill that would force the government to extend article 50, which triggered Britain’s two-year talks to leave the EU, if it cannot get an agreement approved by parliament by the end of February.

Dominic Grieve, another Conservative MP, is also looking at ways to stop Britain from leaving without a deal.

With much of the focus now on Labour, its Brexit spokesperson Keir Starmer said there was now only really two options that could find majority support — a future close economic relationship with the EU or a second referendum — and that it was increasingly inevitable that Article 50 would be extended.

“We’ve arrived at phase three and therefore we need to be realistic about what the options are,” Starmer told the BBC.

“Let’s ... reduce it to the options that are at least capable of getting a majority and that is a close economic relationship and a public vote.”

Reuters