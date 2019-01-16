Solitary ‘Maybot’ battles on, sans allies

London — Isolated British Prime Minister Theresa May once again proved her stoicism by battling on in the face of humiliating defeat for her Brexit deal, but she is running out of allies in her epic political struggle.

May suffered the biggest government defeat in modern British history when the House of Commons rejected by 432 votes to 202 the deal she struck with Brussels in 2018 after 18 months of negotiation.

Moments later, she vowed to limp on and fight a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

May has already survived a party no-confidence vote in December, displaying characteristic determination when backed into a corner. She has also been protected by the inability of any serious challengers to form alliances and depose her, with the toxic Brexit issue dissolving traditional political bonds.

May made it her mission to carry out the wishes of voters who backed the Brexit the referendum in June 2016 when she became premier the following month. But Brexit backers have always been suspicious of having a remain supporter — which May was before the referendum — leading negotiations.

MPs who opposed Brexit want her to stick tighter to the EU or call for a second referendum that could potentially nullify the first one’s result.

Despite carrot-and-stick attempts to cajole her colleagues to back her, she was on Tuesday once again forced into making a chastening address after her humiliating defeat.