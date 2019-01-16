German business warns of Brexit ‘chaos’

Frankfurt am Main — Leading German business organisations warned on Wednesday of a “chaotic” Brexit that would cause massive disruption to trade, after MPs in London overwhelmingly voted to reject an EU withdrawal deal.

“A chaotic Brexit is coming dangerously close,” Federation of German Industry (BDI) director Joachim Lang said in a statement, warning that more than €175bn of German-British exchanges in goods and services could be affected.

“The top priority must be to avoid a hard Brexit,” Lang added. “Responsibility for that lies solely with the government and the opposition in London.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a no-confidence test in Westminster late on Wednesday after MPs rejected her hard-fought pact with Brussels by 432 to 202 votes.

Without a withdrawal agreement, Britain will abruptly tumble into “third-country status” after March 29 and face regulatory and tariff barriers to trade with the EU, rather than enjoying an almost two-year “transition period” when present rules will still apply.