ECB warns of Brexit damage to eurozone economy, again

“Brexit — from the banking point of view — is not so much a technical problem, because here we are pretty well prepared for whatever outcome there will be,” Nowotny told a conference in Vienna. “But it could be a psychological problem. And as you know, 50% of economic thinking is psychology.”

Until now, ECB officials have said they were confident that Brexit will have minimal consequences beyond the financial sector and pose little immediate risk for the economy. Nowotny’s comments suggest concern may be deepening as the March deadline approaches and euro-area growth is already slowing.

ECB President Mario Draghi told European legislators on Tuesday that the bloc was not headed for a recession, even though the slowdown could last longer than expected. That underscores the need for continued stimulus. Nowotny and Mersch backed that view.