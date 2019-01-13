US puts pressure on German firms over Russian gas pipeline

Berlin — The US ambassador to Germany has warned companies involved in the construction of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that they could face sanctions if they stick to the project, a senior US official said on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump has accused Germany of being a “captive” of Moscow due to its reliance on Russian energy and urged it to halt work on the $11bn gas pipeline.

The pipeline, which would carry gas straight to Germany under the Baltic Sea, is driving a wedge between Germany and its allies as it would deprive Ukraine of the lucrative gas transit fees it currently enjoys.

US ambassador Richard Grenell addressed the issue in a letter sent to several companies, the US embassy said.

“The letter reminds that any company operating in the Russian energy export pipeline sector is in danger under CAATSA of US sanctions,” the spokesman said, adding that other European states also opposed the planned pipeline.

Germany and other European allies accuse Washington of using its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) to meddle in other countries’ foreign and energy policies due to its extraterritorial effect.