Gloomy German left remembers murdered revolutionary ‘Red Rosa’

Berlin — Deep in a period of historic weakness, Germany's sharply divided left-wing parties commemorated on Sunday the larger-than-life revolutionary Rosa Luxemburg on the 100th anniversary of her murder.

The memory of “Red Rosa” and prominent fellow leftist Karl Liebknecht — also murdered in January 1919 — could bring together more than 10,000 people in the capital Berlin.

A whole week of events is planned for the commemoration, though local conservative politicians have tried to ban demonstrations honouring “enemies of democracy and free society”.

“Rosa Luxemburg arouses great interest among a very diverse public. There is no other historical tourist route with such varied participants,” said Claudia von Gelieu, a political scientist who guides visitors around the scenes of historic moments in Berlin.

Germany's main left-wing parties — the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and Left (Die Linke) — can together boast of less than 25% support in the polls after years of crisis.

The malaise is shared by their counterparts around Europe and elsewhere in the world, as many working-class people are increasingly attracted by nationalist or populist movements instead.