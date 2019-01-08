World / Europe

Austria’s post office unrepentant about selling users’ data

Investigative journalism website Addendum says the Austrian Post sold the details of three-million customers to firms for targeted marketing purposes

08 January 2019 - 13:31 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG

Vienna — Austria's national post office found itself under fire on Tuesday for collecting and selling information about customers' political allegiances in what privacy campaigners say bears similarities to the Facebook data-sharing scandal.

According to the investigative journalism website Addendum, the Austrian Post sold the names, addresses, age and gender of about three-million customers to other companies for targeted marketing purposes.

It also makes assumptions about users' likely political allegiances, compiling up to 2.2-million such profiles.

That information is sold on to political parties so that they can better target potential supporters in election campaigns, Addendum reported.

The privacy campaign group, Epicenter Works, argues that such a practice runs contrary to EU data protection rules.

It was a "scandal" that the Austrian Post was collecting and selling assumptions about customers' party political allegiances without their knowledge and permission, said Wolfie Christl, a campaigner at Epicenter Works.

However, the Austrian Post sees nothing wrong in such a practice, insisting that it is allowed to use such data under Austrian law.

"The specified characteristics are collated in this way and are allowed to be used exclusively for marketing purposes. The use of such data is strictly limited to this purpose only," it said in a statement.

Facebook, the world's largest social network, has been roiled by a series of scandals in several countries concerning data protection and privacy after user data were hijacked in the 2016 US election campaign.

The Austrian Post is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange but is majority-owned by the state.

AFP

Navigating the ethical pitfalls of artificial intelligence

A recent Microsoft event showcased the wonder of virtually fitting clothes for size and raised broader questions of data safety
News & Fox
6 hours ago

German politicians scramble after breach exposes personal data

The leader of the opposition Greens party says he has cancelled his Twitter and Facebook accounts following the data breach
World
1 day ago

What could go wrong in 2019?

Eurasia Group’s top predictions for risks that could impact the world in 2019
World
1 day ago

Mark Zuckerberg fails to ‘fix’ social network Facebook

Embattled boss says company has ‘fundamentally altered’ its DNA after year of scandals
Companies
7 days ago

Double-edged sword of using technology in African elections

The digital age offers many opportunities but also threats to democracy and good governance
World
18 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: The death of social media

The tech story of the year has been the realisation that social media uses our personal data for someone else’s financial gain
Opinion
26 days ago

Dominance of tech giants needs to be curbed

Report by Australian regulators shows Google and Facebook are taking the majority of digital advertising
Opinion
27 days ago

Most read

1.
How many emerging markets will be in top 10 world ...
World
2.
Austria’s post office unrepentant about selling ...
World / Europe
3.
Mozambique bribe claims could void debts, says ...
World / Africa
4.
Germans arrest man in connection with data breach
World / Europe

Related Articles

German politicians scramble after breach exposes personal data
World / Europe

Mark Zuckerberg fails to ‘fix’ social network Facebook
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Value of data matters when mergers are assessed for competition effects
Opinion

SYLVIA MCKEOWN: Year 2018, when tech went turbo
Opinion

EU’s Margrethe Vestager may investigate Apple Pay if there are formal complaints
Companies

TOBY SHAPSHAK: The return of voice messaging
Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.