Police officer injured in blast outside Athens church

A homemade explosive device went off early on Thursday in front of a church in central Athens, injuring a police officer, but there were no immediate claims of responsibility.

The explosion happened at 7.10am local time in the upmarket Kolonaki area, police said, adding that an arterial road had been sealed off.

The police officer was hospitalised with minor injuries.

Non-fatal attacks targeting centres of power and embassies have been common in Greece in recent years, often blamed on anarchists or far-left groups.

Ten days ago, a homemade bomb exploded outside the headquarters of the Skai media group in a seaside Athens suburb causing major damage. There have been no claims of responsibility.

AFP