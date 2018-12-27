World / Europe

Police officer injured in blast outside Athens church

Attacks targeting embassies and centres of power have been common in Greece in recent years

27 December 2018 - 09:25 afp.com
Protesters clash with riot police in Athens in this file photo. Picture: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS
Protesters clash with riot police in Athens in this file photo. Picture: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS

A homemade explosive device went off early on Thursday in front of a church in central Athens, injuring a police officer, but there were no immediate claims of responsibility.

The explosion happened at 7.10am local time in the upmarket Kolonaki area, police said, adding that an arterial road had been sealed off.

The police officer was hospitalised with minor injuries.

Non-fatal attacks targeting centres of power and embassies have been common in Greece in recent years, often blamed on anarchists or far-left groups.

Ten days ago, a homemade bomb exploded outside the headquarters of the Skai media group in a seaside Athens suburb causing major damage. There have been no claims of responsibility. 

AFP

Most read

1.
Top Chinese officials forced to carry out ...
World / Asia
2.
Life on the run no bar to Gaddafi son leading ...
World
3.
Indonesia hikes danger level for deadly tsunami ...
World / Asia
4.
Trump declares end to US ‘policeman’ role in ...
World

Related Articles

Greece’s plan C to free banks from debt mountain
World / Europe

Macedonian, Greek premiers nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
World / Europe

Migration: the riddle of Europe’s shadow population
World / Europe

Greece hails ‘day of redemption’ as its bailouts end
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.