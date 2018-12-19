Corbyn rapped for allegedly calling May a ‘stupid woman’

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn got himself into trouble on Wednesday for apparently muttering “stupid woman” at Prime Minister Theresa May during a heated exchange in parliament over her delaying tactics on Brexit.

The Labour Party leader appeared to be mouthing the words in response to May making a joke about his failure to demand a no-confidence vote against her government after he had accused her of leading the country “into a national crisis”.

Conservative MPs shouted “disgraceful” when the allegations were first raised after the angry exchanges, and May was asked what she thought of the apparent comment.

“I think that everybody in this House, particularly in this 100th year of women getting the vote, should be encouraging women to come into this chamber and to stand in this chamber and should therefore use appropriate language in this chamber when they are referring to female members,” she said.