Macedonian, Greek premiers nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Skopje — A Tunisian Nobel Peace Prize winner on Tuesday nominated Macedonia and Greece’s prime ministers for the award for the landmark name-deal they struck earlier in 2018 which still faces several major hurdles before it can be finalised.

The accord reached by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev in June aims to put to bed a decades-long row between the neighbours.

Under the agreement, the Republic of Macedonia would add “North” to its name in exchange for Athens’ promise to stop blocking the Balkan state from joining Nato and the EU.

Greece has protested over the name for nearly three decades because it insists the Macedonia should apply solely to its own northern province.

Speaking at a university in Skopje, Wided Bouchamaoui, who was in Tunisian democracy groups that won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2015, said he was “honoured” to nominate the men for the 2019 bid.