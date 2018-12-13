UK’s Nissan 2016 Brexit letter ‘still too confidential’ to release

London — A British government letter to Nissan two years ago offering reassurances about Brexit, which helped secure a major investment from the Japanese carmaker, is still considered too sensitive to release, a Reuters freedom of information request revealed.

Nissan announced in October 2016 that it would build its next generation Qashqai sports utility vehicle and a new X-Trail model at its north of England facility, in a major Brexit boost for Prime Minister Theresa May.

A source told Reuters at the time that in the letter Britain promised Nissan extra support in the event that its departure from the EU hit the competitiveness of the plant.

The letter sparked concerns of secretive deals between the government and companies, with business minister Greg Clark promising in December 2016 to release the document once it was no longer sensitive.

Reuters has repeatedly asked for the letter to be released, and in its latest response to a freedom of information request, the business ministry said it was still too sensitive to be disclosed.