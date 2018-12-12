UK leader Theresa May vows to win no-confidence vote and warns Brexit is in peril

May, a 62-year-old vicar’s daughter who voted to remain in the EU at a 2016 referendum, told opponents if they topple her, Brexit would be delayed or stopped.

“A change of leadership in the Conservative Party now would put our country’s future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it,” she said. “I stand ready to finish the job.”

A new leader would not have time to renegotiate Brexit and secure parliamentary approval by the end of March, meaning the article 50 withdrawal notice would have to be extended or rescinded, May said.

May will address legislators at a closed meeting before they cast votes from 6pm (8pm SA time) at the House of Commons. An announcement is due at 9pm.

In a possible sign May might offer a date for resignation after Brexit, her spokesperson said the vote will not be about who leads the party into the next election, due in 2022.

Weaker West

May could be toppled if a simple majority of Conservative legislators vote against her, though a significant rebellion could also undermine her position. However, at least 174 of her 315 legislators had indicated public support for her by 2.20pm.

Brexit is Britain’s most significant political and economic decision since World War 2, though pro-Europeans fear it will weaken the West as it grapples with the presidency of Donald Trump and growing assertiveness from Russia and China.

The outcome will shape Britain’s $2.8-trillion economy, have far-reaching consequences for UK unity, and determine whether London keeps its place as one of the top two global financial centres.

The pound rose to 1.2615 against the dollar.

May won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 EU referendum but promised to implement Brexit as a way to heal a divided nation. But on Monday she pulled a parliamentary vote on her deal — which seeks to keep Britain closely aligned with the EU after exit — to avoid defeat.

Her trade minister, Liam Fox, said the government might not even put it to a vote unless the EU gives more reassurances on the so-called Irish “backstop”, an insurance policy aimed at preventing border controls on the island of Ireland.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the 27 other bloc members will not change a deal the EU spent two years negotiating.

Brexit-supporting legislators in her party say May has betrayed the people’s vote in negotiations, while opponents say she struck a deal that is the worst of all worlds — out of the EU but with no say over rules it has to abide by.

“Theresa May’s plan would bring down the government if carried forward,” legislators Jacob Rees-Mogg and Steve Baker said. “Conservatives must now answer whether they wish to draw ever closer to an election under Mrs May’s leadership. In the national interest, she must go.”

Obduracy in the face of crisis

May’s predecessor Cameron bet all on the referendum he lost in 2016. Now, having already been weakened by a snap election in 2017, which cost her a parliamentary majority, May also sees her own job at risk over Europe.

Widely praised for a punishing work ethic and dutiful approach, May’s premiership has been characterised by obduracy in the face of crises.

Ministers said changing leader at such an important moment in British history is folly. “I am absolutely sure the prime minister will win,” said Michael Gove, most senior Brexiteer in May’s government.

But as investors and company bosses tried to gauge the ultimate outcome of the political crisis, some were betting Brexit would be thwarted.

The EU’s top court ruled on Monday that Britain could cancel its article 50 notice to leave without permission from other members and without losing privileges.

But if May’s deal fails and Brexit is not delayed, Britain could be heading towards a disorderly exit that investors fear will clog the arteries of trade, dislocate supply chains and roil markets.

“We are working hard to make sure we get an orderly Brexit,” said Merkel, the EU’s most powerful leader.

