Strasbourg suspect a violent former convict with extremist views

The 29-year-old man being sought by police over a mass shooting in Strasbourg lived in a small apartment in a rundown housing scheme and has been imprisoned in France and Germany.

The man, not named yet by French authorities, lived in the Poteries area of Strasbourg about 20 minutes by train from the centre of the French city and its Christmas market, which he was suspected of attacking on Tuesday night.

“It’s a building for desperate people. No one wants to live there,” said local Bemba N’diaye, near the nine-storey block in the Hohberg district where the suspect lived. “People there are very isolated,” N’diaye said.

Others said the man was known there for his criminal record, but he kept a low profile.

“His family has lived around here for a while, but he lived on his own nearby,” Zach, said a 22-year-old. “He was discreet, not a thug.”

The suspected gunman had been sentenced 27 times in France, Germany and Switzerland, mostly for violence and robbery, prosecutor Remy Heitz told reporters.

On his identity card, the suspect has dark eyes, black hair and a short beard.

He is “known for a number of criminal offences (...) but has never been linked to terrorist offences”, French deputy interior minister Laurent Nunez told France Inter radio on Wednesday.