Strasbourg suspect a violent former convict with extremist views
Fugitive mass shooting suspect has been sentenced 27 times in France, Germany and Switzerland
The 29-year-old man being sought by police over a mass shooting in Strasbourg lived in a small apartment in a rundown housing scheme and has been imprisoned in France and Germany.
The man, not named yet by French authorities, lived in the Poteries area of Strasbourg about 20 minutes by train from the centre of the French city and its Christmas market, which he was suspected of attacking on Tuesday night.
“It’s a building for desperate people. No one wants to live there,” said local Bemba N’diaye, near the nine-storey block in the Hohberg district where the suspect lived. “People there are very isolated,” N’diaye said.
Others said the man was known there for his criminal record, but he kept a low profile.
“His family has lived around here for a while, but he lived on his own nearby,” Zach, said a 22-year-old. “He was discreet, not a thug.”
The suspected gunman had been sentenced 27 times in France, Germany and Switzerland, mostly for violence and robbery, prosecutor Remy Heitz told reporters.
On his identity card, the suspect has dark eyes, black hair and a short beard.
He is “known for a number of criminal offences (...) but has never been linked to terrorist offences”, French deputy interior minister Laurent Nunez told France Inter radio on Wednesday.
The man was added to watchlist of possible extremists while in prison in France in 2015 after he “called for practising a radical form of religion”, Nunez said.
He has been monitored by France’s domestic intelligence agency, the DGSI, which is highly stretched due to the large number of suspected extremists in France.
About 25,000 people are on the “S” extremism watchlist, 9,700 of them for radicalism “linked mainly to Islamist terror movements”, says the interior ministry.
In 2016, the suspect was jailed in Germany for robberies in the city of Mainz and the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg before being expelled back to France after serving a year behind bars.
German authorities were on the lookout for the fugitive on Wednesday “along the Rhine” river which serves as the border between France and Germany, a spokesperson from the Baden-Wuerttemberg region said.
“But at the moment we do not believe that he has crossed into the country,” he added.
The lone gunman, armed with a handgun and a knife, shot and stabbed passers-by at the traditional Christmas market on Tuesday evening. He killed three people and wounded 13, eight seriously, before fleeing in a taxi, prosecutor Heitz said.
Police tried to arrest him on Tuesday morning for an attempted murder, but he was not at home, Nunez said.
A grenade, four knives and a pistol were found at his home, police said
