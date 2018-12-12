Coalition allies criticise Italy’s Salvini for calling Hezbollah terrorists
Deputy prime minister defends remarks on visit to Israel as partners in government urge him to cool his rhetoric
Italy's deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, has defended himself against attacks from his own government on Wednesday, after he was criticised for calling the militant group Hezbollah Islamist terrorists.
Salvini, who heads the rightist League party, began a two-day visit to Israel on Tuesday with a tour of the country’s northern border, where the Israeli army says it has uncovered attack tunnels built by Hezbollah from Lebanon.
He later denounced the Shiite group as terrorists and doubled down on his comments on Wednesday following criticism from the 5-Star Movement, his coalition allies, criticised .
“It is strange to read in the Italian newspapers that some people are amazed that I call Islamist terrorists what they are, Islamist terrorists,” he said on Facebook.
“Let us give the right weight to words. If we do not identify the adversary, I am not saying enemy but adversary, then the game will never be won,” he said.
The row comes as the balance of power between the League and 5-Star in the government appears to be shifting, with Salvini’s party surging past its allies in the polls. Newspapers have speculated Salvini might look to trigger early elections next year, although he has repeatedly denied this.
Italy is usually cautious with Hezbollah, not wanting to create problems for Italian forces operating in Lebanon as part of the UN peacekeeping force, UNIFIL. It is a major contributor to the force, which is headed by an Italian, Maj Gen Stefano Del Col.
Defence minister Elisabetta Trenta, a member of 5-Star, urged Salvini to think carefully about what he said. “We always have to have in mind that our soldiers risk their lives every day for our stability,” she said.
Another 5-Star politician, foreign ministry undersecretary Manilo Di Stefano, went further: “To speak about geopolitics without understanding the causes and only to support the strongest party, damages [the region’s] people and peace."
Salvini met Israeli politicians during his flying visit and did not travel to the occupied West Bank or see Palestinian leaders.
The EU decided in 2013 to put the armed wing of Hezbollah on its terrorism blacklist, a move driven by concern over the Lebanese militant group’s involvement in a fatal bus bombing in Bulgaria in 2012 and the Syrian civil war.
The movement is an ally of Iran and has sent thousands of fighters into Syria, helping to turn the tide of that country’s war in favour of Syria President Bashar al-Assad.
Reuters