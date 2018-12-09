Split over UN migration pact leaves Belgium with minority govt

Brussels — Belgium’s Prime Minister Charles Michel is now at the helm of a minority government after the Flemish nationalist party on Sunday quit the ruling coalition over his support of a UN migration pact widely opposed by anti-immigrant populists.

The New Flemish Alliance (N-VA), the largest of the coalition’s four parties, had earlier threatened to leave if Michel backed the accord, which has become a cause celebre for right-wing parties across Europe.

Belgium’s King Philippe accepted the resignations of the N-VA’s ministers on Sunday after meeting with Michel at the royal palace, according to a statement.

Michel also presented the king with the list of replacements for the departing N-VA ministers in the interior, finance, defence and migration portfolios.

With the departure of the Flemish party, Michel lacks a parliamentary majority with five months to go before legislative elections scheduled for late May.

“I regret that it has come to this,” Michel told the RTL-TVI television channel.

He said that a “responsible coalition” had been set up and called for “dialogue with parliament”, warning of a looming risk of early elections, which he said could “stymie the country for a year”.

Addressing a news conference later in the day, Michel said the weakened government’s three priorities would be purchasing power, security and climate policy.

Interior minister and N-VA member Jan Jambon had confirmed earlier Sunday that he and the party’s other ministers would step down.

“It’s clear,” he told national broadcaster RTBF, following hours of uncertainty.