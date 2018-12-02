Labour threatens Theresa May with new Brexit hurdle

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said on Sunday it would press for contempt proceedings against the government if Prime Minister Theresa May fails to produce the full legal advice she has received on her Brexit deal.

The threat is yet another hurdle May must clear before parliament votes on December 11 on her deal for Britain’s exit from the EU, its biggest shift in foreign and trade policy for more than 40 years.

With the odds looking stacked against her, May is touring the country and media studios to try to win over critics including both Eurosceptics and Europhiles who say the deal will leave Britain a diminished state, still linked economically to the EU but no longer with a say over the rules.

May often says her deal will protect jobs and end free movement. She hopes her argument that it is the only feasible deal with the EU and that voting it down will raise the risks of a “no-deal” Brexit or no Brexit at all, will concentrate minds.

Labour has said it will vote against the deal. On Sunday its Brexit spokesperson, Keir Starmer, increased the pressure on May by saying Labour would start contempt proceedings against the government if it did not publish its legal advice.