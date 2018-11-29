Tech entrepreneurs tell Germany to scrap ‘hate’ campaign

Berlin — Scores of tech entrepreneurs in Berlin have signed a letter telling the government to scrap a poster campaign that encourages migrants to go home, saying the message spreads hate and undermines efforts to hire foreign developers.

The "Returning from Germany" campaign, launched by the interior ministry, offers financial incentives to people who want to return voluntarily.

The ministry said, in accompanying publicity material, that the campaign only targeted illegal migrants, though the word "illegal" does not appear on the posters pasted on billboards in around 80 cities.

Yann Leretaille, founder of the start-up 1aim, said he drafted the open letter and posted it online after foreign members of his staff had contacted him,

concerned that the campaign message was aimed at them.

"I have launched this movement in the hope that the federal government will understand the negative, perhaps even catastrophic impact of this campaign, culturally and economically," he wrote in the letter since signed by 60 other entrepreneurs.