Poland’s glittering Christmas cribs win Unesco special status

Nativity scenes, cribs or creches, as they are also known, can measure up to 2m in height or be tiny miniatures.

Each year, the displays draw legions of visitors, including tourists from far afield.

The Roman Catholic order of Franciscan friars imported the tradition to Poland in the 13th century.

Over time, Poles have made it their own by including national heroes such as the late Polish-born pope Saint John Paul II or Nobel-winning physicist and chemist Marie Curie in the scenes alongside angels, the baby Jesus, the Virgin Mary, Joseph and the Three Kings.

Current affairs are also woven into the Christmas tradition as is Poland’s often painful history.

In past years some creches have evoked the communist regime’s brutal 1981 martial law crackdown on the freedom-fighting Solidarity trade union.

Symbols of Polish patriotism including a white eagle and the red-and-white flag feature prominently in some of the creches.

The nativity scenes hail from as far away as the US, with Polish-Americans sending their entries to the competition as a way to keep up traditions.

In the digital age this much-loved custom is also entering cyberspace with the competition’s organiser, the Krakow Historical Museum, also holding a contest for the best digitally animated cyber-creche.

AFP