Paris hotels face €10m losses due to Champs-Elysées fuel hike protests

Paris — Violence last Saturday on Paris’s famous tourist avenue the Champs-Elysées during protests against rising fuel prices is likely to cost hotels around the city at least €10m, says research firm MKG.

Police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets at thousands of protesters who trashed restaurants and shop-fronts and set wheelie bins ablaze on the Champs-Elysées.

Demonstrators have called for a third weekend of protests there on Saturday, so the likely hit for hoteliers may climb.

MKG said on Thursday its estimate of lost revenues was the result of hotel bookings that had been cancelled following the clashes between protesters and police.

For more than a week now, “yellow vest” protesters have blocked roads across France and impeded access to some fuel depots, shopping centres and factories in protest against fuel tax hikes they say have eroded their spending power.

“Images showing riot scenes on the world’s most beautiful avenue and broadcast around the world led a number of tourists planning to come to Paris in December to cancel their trip,” said MKG.