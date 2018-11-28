Germany urges France to give up permanent seat at UN for EU

Berlin — German finance minister Olaf Scholz has proposed that France give up its permanent seat on the UN Security Council and turn it into an EU seat to allow the bloc to speak with one voice on the global stage.

“I realise this will take some convincing in Paris, but it would be a bold and smart goal,” Scholz said in a wide-ranging Berlin speech on the future of the EU.

To lessen the pain of losing the powerful seat, France could become “the permanent EU ambassador to the UN”, added Scholz, who is also Germany’s vice-chancellor.

France has been one of the five permanent council members since the body was first established in 1945 in the wake of World War 2 to prevent another large-scale conflict.

The permanent members, including Britain, China, Russia and the US, are the most influential countries in the 193-member UN because they hold the right to veto UN resolutions.

There have been repeated calls in the past to reform the UN Security Council, with large emerging nations in particular clamouring for a place at the table.