Spain to sign a deal to export Iberian ham to China, say sources

Madrid — China and Spain will on Wednesday sign an accord on the export of Iberian ham to China, a Spanish government source said on Tuesday, in a deal that will include coveted, on-the-bone legs of pork.

The two countries have been negotiating a protocol on the export of pork products from Spain to China since 2016 and the agreement aims to include a wide range of pork products, according to the Spanish agriculture ministry.

The agreement is part of a series of deals to be signed during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrives in Spain later on Tuesday for a two-day visit as part of a stop-off on his trip to a meeting of Group of 20 leaders in Argentina on Friday and Saturday.

A broader accord on the Chinese “Belt and Road Initiative” — a wide-ranging development strategy adopted by the Chinese government involving global infrastructure projects — would not be signed, the Spanish government source said.