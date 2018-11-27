Mark Zuckerberg’s no-show at UK parliament draws criticism from legislators

Facebook came under fire on Tuesday from legislators from several countries who accused the company of undermining democratic institutions and lambasted CEO Mark Zuckerberg for not answering questions on the matter.

Facebook is being investigated by legislators in Britain after consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which worked on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, obtained the personal data of 87-million Facebook users from a researcher, drawing attention to the use of data analytics in politics.

Concerns over the social media giant’s practices, the role of political adverts and possible interference in the 2016 Brexit vote and US elections are among the topics being investigated by British and European regulators.

While Facebook says it complies with EU data protection laws, a special hearing of legislators from several countries criticised Zuckerberg for declining to appear in London to answer questions on the topic.

“We’ve never seen anything quite like Facebook, where, while we were playing on our phones and apps, our democratic institutions … seem to have been upended by frat-boy billionaires from California,” Canadian legislator Charlie Angus said.