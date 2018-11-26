EU proposes improvements to settlement of global trade disputes at WTO

The EU published proposals on Monday for the reform of dispute settlement at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), hoping to overcome US objections that have thrown the WTO into crisis.

Brussels reached agreement on the proposal with China, India and other countries.

The WTO is scrambling to develop a plan for the biggest reform in its almost 24-year history after US President Donald Trump brought the world’s top trade court to the brink of collapse by blocking appointments of its judges and threatening a US withdrawal.

“Now, together with a broad coalition of WTO members, we are presenting our most concrete proposals yet for WTO reform. I hope that this will contribute to breaking the current deadlock,” European trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said.

Trump’s administration has targeted the watchdog of global commerce as part of a wider campaign against trade arrangements he contends have cost hundreds of thousands of US jobs.